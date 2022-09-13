Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame Bobby Khanna JOINS the star cast of Imlie 2

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 09/13/2022 - 15:06
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Also read:  Exclusive! Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke fame actress Chitrali Gupte JOINS the cast of Imlie

We have seen so many TV shows being introduced and also taking the leap as well as new characters are introduced to raise the entertainment quotient.

And now, we have learned that Star Plus is gearing up for a new entry soon.

As we know that Imlie is gearing up for the leap and post that we will see the generation leap where Cheeni and Imlie 2 will be shown as grown-ups.  

After the leap, the audience would surely miss the sizzling chemistry of Fahmaan Khan aka Aryan Singh Rathore, Malini aka Mayuri Deshmukh and Keva Shefali aka Cheeni. Along with them, the fans won’t be able to see the chemistry of Aryan and Imlie and camaraderie of Cheeni and Aryan which has become the talk of tinsel town.

Also read:  Imlie: Revelation! Cheeni unveils a major secret regarding Imlie’s kid, and Aryan gets shocks

Now we have an update regarding the show that post the leap, actor Bobby Khanna would be essaying the role of the father in the show and his role would be a significant role which can contribute to bringing change in everyone’s life ahead in the show.

How much are you excited about his entry into the show?

Do let us know your views in the comment below.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com for more news and updates.

