Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya fame child actor Aarya Choudhary bags Atrangii – Dekhte Raho’s Hara Sindoor

Renowned OTT personality Vibhu Agarwal launches his Hindi GEC channel ATRANGII- Dekhte Raho, the channel will launch a new drama show named as Hara Sindoor.

We have learnt that Kumkum Bhagya, Brahmarakshas, Sanjivani and Dhadkan fame child actor Aarya Choudhary have been roped for Atrangii Dekhte Raho’s Hara Sindoor.

She would be portraying the role of Bholi in the serial and her role might bring in a lot of changes in the lives of all. As of now the details related to the show are not yet revealed to us, but we will soon update you on the same.

Till now Bhumika Gurung, Ankit Gera, Himanshu Bamzai, Afsar Khan, Asha Rajak, and many more are already a part of the show.

Reportedly, the show is based on the drama. And it will be produced under two production houses - Keylight Production and Floating flower films.

