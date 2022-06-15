Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya Fame Mohammed Saud to enter SAB TVs Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and television and keeping the promise to deliver the same we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Mohammed Saud will be now entering in a television show Pushpa Impossible, yes you heard right actor Mohammed Saud who has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his beautiful acting contribution with the projects like Kumkum Bhagya, Rudra ke Rakshak, Golmaal Again, Azhar, and several others is now all set to enter SAB TV show Pushpa Impossible.

Well the detailed information about the character which will be played by the actor is still awaited but we look forward to see what different he has to offer in this television show.

