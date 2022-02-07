EXCLUSIVE! Kumkum Bhagya fame Mohammed Saud to enter Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is all set to witness a new entry of Mohammed Saud who will be essaying a pivotal role in the show. 

Submitted by Harmisha and Farhan on Sat, 07/02/2022 - 16:36
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that Sony SAB's show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the most popular shows on small screens. 

The sitcom is successfully running on TV for several years.

The makers have roped in a stellar star cast to play each character and they are doing total justice to it. 

We all know that apart from the rib-tickling comedy which the makers show, they have also focussed on a lot of social issues and created awareness. 

The upcoming track is now gearing up for a new entry and it will be quite interesting to see how things turn up as a new character enters the show. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “Would love to do criminal and action-oriented projects on OTT”: Mohammad Saud on types of characters he looks forward to doing on digital platforms

Actor Mohammed Saud is roped in to play a pivotal role in the show. 

The track will be based on education and Mohd Saud will be playing the lead role. 

Mohammed Saud is known for his performances in shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Pushpa Impossible, and movies like Azhar and Rudra Ke Rakshak. 

The show is constantly in news for various reasons these days. 

First, Asit Modi announced that the show will soon see Dayaben's return and they are roping someone else who will replace Disha Vakani.

Later, the news of Shailesh Lodha quitting the show surfaced on social media leaving the fans upset. 

Post that, Neha Mehta accused the makers of not clearing her dues even after two years of quitting the show. 

And now, there is news that Raj Anadkat aka Tapu is also quitting the show. 

How excited are you for Mohammed Saud's entry in TMKOC? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya Fame Mohammed Saud to enter SAB TVs Pushpa Impossible

Harmisha and Farhan's picture

About Author

