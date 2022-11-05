EXCLUSIVE! Kumkum Bhagya's Ashlesha Sawant approached for StarPlus' Anupamaa?

MUMBAI: Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

#MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the most significant festival on television currently, fans are not only sending wishes and love while we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. The show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story.

We exclusively broke that Dhadkan's Alma Hussain is all set to enter the show in a pivotal role, now the breaking news is that Ashlesha Sawant has been approached for the show. Further details about the character are yet to be disclosed.

Currently, in the show we see, Bapuji meets with a heart attack and Vanraj loses his cool over GK, he takes a massive decision of not letting Bapuji be a part of Anupamaa and Anuj's wedding. After Bapuji comes into consciousness, Anupamaa puts a condition that if Bapuji does not go to the hospital for ailment then she will not marry Anuj, and the wedding shall halt.

