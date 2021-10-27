EXCLUSIVE! Kunal to disguise as Sardaarji and steal Lakshmiji's idol from Diwali Celebration in Meet

MUMBAI: Zee TV show Meet brings a fresh pairing of Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey but the concept of the show is also very unique.

The show is touted to be a remake of the popular Bengali show Bokul Kotha. It is the story of Meet, a tomboyish girl, who takes care of all the responsibilities of her family. After much drama and confusion, she gets married to Meet who has rejected around 40 women already.

We had exclusively updated about the grand Diwali celebrations with some eminent guests and their intriguing dance performances. Kanika Mann, Nishant Malkani, Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonerjee, Sriti Jha, Shabir Ahluwalia, Megha Ray, Avinesh Rekhi, Anjali Tatrari, and Rithvik Dhanjani are set to add glamour to the celebration.

Now, the exclusive twist is that Kunal will disguise as Sardaarji and plot to steal Lakshmiji's idol from the celebration. He enters the hall as a waiter to succeed in his plan. This creates major havoc amid the fun environment, he almost succeeds in stealing but the major twist is yet to unfold. What do you think will happen next?

Check out Kunal's disguise look.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com.