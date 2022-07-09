EXCLUSIVE! Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara starrer Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho to go OFF-AIR?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is once again back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Ever since the year 2022 has kickstarted, a lot of TV shows have been launched on various channels.

While some shows are doing wonders, some shows went off-air within a few months of its release.

The latest we hear is that Colors' show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho which started airing in June is reportedly going to go off-air.

There are strong reports that the makers have decided to wrap up the show just a few months after the launch.

The show stars Kunal Jaisingh and Tanvi Malhara in the lead roles.

Kunal has done some amazing work on TV but Tanvi made her debut with this show.

The show is produced by Pia Bajpayee and Shaika Parween under the banner of Satori Media.

Muskurane Ki Wajah Ho revolves around Katha Rawat, Kabir Shekhawat and Yuvraj Shekhawat.

