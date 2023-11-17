Exclusive: Kunal to meet prospective brides for marriage in Star Plus’ Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si on Star Plus is one of the most loved shows on Star Plus.

The show features Mohit Malik and Sayli Salunkhe in the leading roles of Kunal and Vandana. The show addresses the story of Vandana who wins against all odds on her way to become a successful singer and become a part of the music industry with her unusual voice. The drama has reached its peak and the latest promos also showcased how Vandana will come to know about Vaibhav’s true personality and that he actually married her for property. He actually loves her sister.

Vaibhav has been treating Vandana extremely badly and Vandana has been trying to make meets end. On the other hand, Kunal’s ex-wife has come and abandoned her child which she claims that he is the father of. Soon, the drama will pick up pace as Kunal’s wedding will be the highlight of the show.

Vaibhav and his family have been consistently trying to link Vandana having an affair with Kunal as she works for him and Vandana has been trying to justify the same. Now, Kunal will be meeting suitors for his marriage and this will lead to bigger dramas, revelations and somewhere Vandana and Kunal will be seen understanding each other better.

