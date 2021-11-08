Exclusive: Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gagnani to tie the knot with fiancé Poonam Preet

MUMBAI: Well, we can already hear the wedding bells!

B-town is already buzzing with news of the weddings of Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa, Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain, and Mouni Roy-Suraj Nambair.

However, it looks like television couple Sanjay Gagnani and Poonam Preet who have been in a relationship for quite some time now are probably the first ones to take the plunge.

Sanjay is currently part of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya, while Poonam is known for her role in Naamkarann.

According to our sources, Sanjay and Poonam, who got engaged on February 18, 2018, are all set to get hitched very soon. The actors have always been quite vocal about their love life.

We hear that Sanjay’s Kundali Bhagya co-stars and their industry friends will be attending the wedding which is apparently going to take place in Delhi. Our sources inform that the duo is most likely taking their nuptial vows on 26 November (2021).

Other details like the venue and wedding attire are not known to us yet and neither is a confirmation from either of them. But we are excited anyway!

We tried reaching out to Sanjay and Poonam, but they remained unavailable for a comment.

Here's wishing both of them a lifetime of love and happiness!