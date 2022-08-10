Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actress Anjum Fakih finally breaks her silence on being a part of “Khatron Ke Khiladi” and “Bigg Boss”

MUMBAI:Anjum Fakih is currently seen in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya where she is playing the role of Srishti Luthra.

The actress also played a pivotal role in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

She has a massive fan following and is loved by one and all. Both her characters in the show were loved by the audience.

Kundali Bhagya just took the leap of 20 years where new actors like Paras Kalnawat, Baseer Ali, Sana Sayyed have entered the show as new leads.

As we reported earlier, the track of Anjum as Srishti Arora too will come to an end and she will exit the show.

There are reports doing the rounds that Anjum Fakih has been offered the reality show “Khatron Ke Khiladi”, and she could be a confirmed contestant of the show.

ALSO READ :Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih gets into a Fight with Co-star Shraddha Arya? Find out what happened

During Indian Telly Awards, Tellychakkar exclusively spoke to Anjum where we asked her if she is participating in the reality show, to which the actress said that she has no clue about the offer but she hopes to become a confirmed contestant of the show soon.

We also asked the one thing she is scared of, to which the actress said that she is very scared of reptiles, like snakes, crocodiles, lizards etc. But, she also says that the aim is to overcome fear.

Anjum also spoke about being a part of the reality show Bigg Boss, to which the actress said that she wouldn’t want to comment on that. But, she is eager to be a part of reality shows and if she gets a chance, she will definitely consider it.

Well, there is no doubt that fans would love watching Anjum in a reality show as she would ace all the stunts.

Would you like to see Anjum in a reality show?

Do let us know in the comments below.



For more news and updates from television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Anjum Fakih: I will take up 'Big Boss' in the near future