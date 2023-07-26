EXCLUSIVE! Kundali Bhagya actress Gayatri Soham roped in for DJ's Creative's upcoming show starring Sumbul Touqeer and Mishkat Verma for Sony TV

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We all know that Sumbul Touqeer is all set to be back on small screens with her new show.

ALSO READ: Exciting! Sumbul Touqeer’s upcoming show on Sony TV finally gets a title

The actress has bagged a lead role in Sony TV's upcoming show.

It will be titled Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon.

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that actor Mishkat Verma will be romancing the stunning diva Sumbul in this show.

And now, we have an exclusive update that actress Gayatri Soham will also be a part of this show.

Nothing much is known about Gayatri's character yet.

Gayatri is currently seen in Zee TV's show Kundali Bhagya.

Sumbul’s first look from the upcoming show has been leaked online. She will be playing the role of an IAS Officer Kavya, who is married to an IPS officer. The story will revolve around how Kavya will make many sacrifices for her career.

How excited are you for this show? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Breaking! Mishkat Varma roped in to play the lead opposite Sumbul Touqeer Khan in DJ’s- A Creative Unit’s next for Sony TV