Exclusive: Kundali Bhagya actress Jasjeet Babbar joins Colors’ Sirf Tum

MUMBAI : Colors is set to roll out a new show titled Sirf Tum starring Vivian Dsena and Eisha Singh in the lead roles. Vivian was last seen in Shakti and Eisha in Ishq Subhan Allah. She has been cast to play Suhani, whereas Vivian D’Sena has been selected to portray Ranveer.The show portrays the love story of two young and pure hearts - Ranveer, who is like a raging fire that can’t be quelled, and Suhani, who is as calm and soothing as water. Despite their personalities being poles apart, both of them are about to be hit by Cupid’s arrow.TellyChakkar has an update from the show on the cast front.We have learnt that senior actress Jasjeet Babbar, who plays the role of Janki in Kundali Bhagya, has been roped in for the show. The actress will play Suhani’s dadi in the show.We could not get through the actress for a comment.The show is produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms and it is said to be inspired by Bollywood film, Kabir Singh.Sirf Tum will be replacing Barrister Babu from 8 November at 8:30 PM.Stay tuned to this space for more updates!