Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya actress Twinkle R Vasisht talks about her journey as an actress, how she bagged the role of Kritika, and whether she will do Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Twinkle R Vasisht is known for her performance in serials like Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Tuu to Gayo, and Kumkum Bhagya.

Currently, the actress is ruling the television screen with her performance as Kritika in zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya. The audience loves her performance.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her acting journey, how she bagged the role, and her interest in doing reality shows.

(ALSO READ : Hot alert! Twinkle Vaishist looks SEXY in THESE deep plunging neckline dresses )

Tell us something about your journey and how you ventured into the world of acting.

As a kid, I was studious and wanted to become a pilot. I studied business in college and completed by studies and then wanted to do something related to the tech world. One day as I was cleaning my wardrobe, I saw some certificates and medals of my father and he had received it for acting in theatre. That’s when I thought I could be an actor. Post my studies, I decided to get into the glamour world and told my parents about it. They gave me a few months to establish myself, and if nothing happened, I had to return.

I came to Mumbai and that’s when I realized the challenge of being an actor as I used to stand in lines for auditions and so many good-looking girls. The competition becomes tough. But then finally I bagged my first project which was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. My family increased my limits of being in Mumbai, and post, that I have been working in the industry for a good 5 to 6 years.

How did you bag the role of Kritika in Kundali Bhagya?

I always wanted to be a part of Kundali Bhagya and I heard that audition was on for the show. It’s always a dream for any actor to work with Balaji Telefilms. I then auditioned for the roles as they were multiple roles. Within a week I got a call from the production house saying had considered me for one of the girlfriends of Karan where I have to come and go in the serial.

I was disappointed and refused to play that role as I wanted to do a meaningful role and do justice to my character and then I cried and spoke to my mom and told her my heartbreak story. Then after a few days the production house called me and they offered me Kritika’s role. I couldn’t believe it and I finally signed the show and it's been 5 years since I have been associated with the show.

In the future, if you are offered a reality show like Bigg Boss or Khatron Ke Khiladi, would you take up the offer?

I am waiting for the offer of Bigg Boss and would love to be a part of the show. It’s a huge challenge to be in the house and it's not less than an adventure show. I am a very happy to go lucky and talkative person and I would be the perfect choice for the show. These two years of Lockdown as taught us how to be locked in a room and live and I am used to it. I can live that way and it will be a very interesting show to be part of.

You have been associated with the serial for so many years. What is your fondest memory of the show?

I make new memories every day on the show and we have fun all days as we shoot the serial. I keep doing stupid things on the show and you should ask my cast what we do on the sets and about all the stupid and funny stuff I do. I have a great bonding with Swati Kapoor and it’s been a beautiful journey so far.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Kundali Bhagya actress Twinkle Vasisht shares her fitness mantra )