Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya fame Twinkle Vashisht aka Kritika reveals the skin- and hair-care regime that she follows to look fabulous and how she deals with bad-hair days

MUMBAI: Twinkle Vashisht, who is currently playing the role of Kritika in Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya, reveals the skin- and hair-care regime that she follows to look fabulous and how she deals with bad-hair days.

Twinkle Vashisht has been in the industry for quite a while. The talented actress is currently playing the role of Kritika in Zee Tv’s Kundali Bhagya. In an interaction with TellyChakkar, she revealed the skin- and hair-care regime that she follows to look fabulous and how she deals with bad-hair days.

Also read: Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya fame Twinkle Vashisht aka Kritika reveals her fashion must-haves, favourite brands, and more

Tell us about the skin-care regime you follow.

To be honest, nobody has flawless skin. I confess that I have a lot of skin issues. To deal with them, I prefer drinking a lot of water. While I am on the sets, I drink 250 ml of water almost every hour. And after ending a long day and going home, I wash my face properly. I use a toner, skin serum, moisturizer, and night cream and then go to sleep.

Tell us about the hair-care regime you follow.

I give credit to my mom as she is the one who takes care of my hair. My mom is very fond of my hair length, so if I cut my hair, she gets disappointed. She has taught me how to prepare oil at home. So I make it with neem, tulsi, and onion mixed with any normal oil or coconut oil. It does wonders for the hair. And for healthy hair, I believe one should have a healthy diet. One can wash it three to four times in a week, but if it is not required, please try to avoid it.

How do you deal with a bad-hair day?

Hair spas are effective. But if spa is not possible, then you can use aloe vera leaves or aloe vera juice mixed with water. Leave this on for some time.

Also read:EXCLUSIVE: I auditioned from 8 in the morning till 10 in the night for every possible character I could get before I bagged the role of Kritika in Kumkum Bhagya: Twinkle Vashisht

Stay tuned for more news from the entertainment industry.