EXCLUSIVE! Kundali Bhagya fame Twinkle Vashist opens up about her marriage plans, expresses her wish to don a Sabyasachi or Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga, details here

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kundali Bhagya is the current favourite among the viewers on the small screen.

The popular daily soap has managed to garner great reviews from fans ever since the beginning.

Several actors have mandi entries and exit from the show.

We all know that the current track is focussing on the new generation.

With the leap taking place, some actors have left the show, while some are not seen in the current storyline.

Twinkle Vashist is one of the actors, whose character is not seen in Kundali Bhagya's current storyline.

The actress had earlier revealed that she has taken a break and will be back in the show whenever Kritika's presence will be needed.

While Twinkle spilt beans on the show and her character, she also had many exciting details to reveal about her personal life.

Twinkle recently made her relationship official on social media, leaving her fans jumping with joy.

The actress extensively spoke about her beau and also about her wedding plans.

Speaking about her beau, Twinkle said, "His name is Harsh Tuli and I am dating him since 5 years. He is a Delhi-based hotelier and an entrepreneur."

Further, revealing her views on fans' reaction to this, she said, "I was waiting to make it official. Many from my Kundali Bhagya family got married and also made their relationship official. I was still waiting. More than anything else, I was waiting for my family. My fans are very supportive and also very happy for me. My friends are also excited."

She added, "Our families have agreed to our alliance and we are very happy about it. I have posted several pictures and reels, but now, I will do it more (laughs)."

Twinkle did not reveal much about when she plans to get married, but we couldn't stop asking her about her bridal look and if she has already zeroed down to any.

The actress said, "My mother has dreamt of seeing me in a lehenga just like Anushka Sharma wore for her wedding. I would definitely opt for a Sabyasachi or Falguni Shane Peacock lehenga for my wedding, that is for sure. I will surely fulfil my mom's dream, but I told her that I will choose the designer. I want to keep my lehenga in the glass chamber so that my kids can see it in future (laughs)."

The actress also revealed that she would love to have a destination wedding.

She said, "I would love to have a beach wedding, with the near and dear ones marking their presence. Of course, my Kundali Bhagya family will be there. My partner also has lots of friends. Vaani Kapoor is his childhood friend. We don't want many people involved to protect everyone's everyone's privacy. However, reception will be a grand one and that's the plan as of now."

Well, Twinkle has revealed some great details about her wedding and we can't wait to see her in a beautiful bridal avatar!

Many congratulations to Twinkle and Harsh!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

