Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Anjali aka Sonal Vengurlekar talks about her experience working on the show, bond with co-stars and more, check out

Sonal Vengurlekar is a talented beauty who has been working in the industry for more than a decade now and has been part of shows like Shastri Sisters, Yeh Hai Chahatein, Dil Dosti Dance and now, Kundali Bhagya.
SONAL VENGURLEKAR

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from The Telly world. This time we bring to you Sonal Vengurlekar getting candid about her experience on the show, her wish for women today and more.

Sonal joined the show last year and is leaving after a stint and the show will soon jump into a time leap.

We got in touch with Sonal and asked her about her experience working on the show, women’s day plans and more!

Here’s what she had to say!

1.       What are your upcoming plans after the show?

Nothing is on cards yet. Majorly, I just want to take a break from doing negative roles, especially since the last couple of years, I have been getting negative roles mostly. So either, I will try for web shows or films or I’ll take a break from negative, until and unless, if I get a major negative role. But mostly, I’ll try for the main leads.

2.       On TV we see all kinds of shows coming up; Mythological, Historical, Comedy. So what is your favorite genre?

Now I want to try comedy as well. A long time back, I did Shastri Sisters. But it wasn’t a majorly comedy character but she was a bubbly girl and that time, I got a lot of praise for the same. So I feel comedy can be explored since I haven’t explored it much.

3.       How was your experience working on Kundali Bhagya and what was your bond like with other co-stars?

Mostly, I've shot with Shakti, since we started shooting together and our equation was good from day one. If I am most comfortable with someone, it is Shakti. He makes you comfortable as a friend and actor and everyone is good that way but since most of my scenes have been with him we have a good bond.

It was amazing working on the show also because it was Balaji and I have worked with Balaji before in Yeh Hai Chahatein. For this show, I got a call before my birthday. It was in my luck that I got it and mostly every year it so happens during my birthday that I get a new project.

About Women's Day she said that Women today, are more independent and since people's mindsets are changing, I feel women can now have more confidence and try different things.

Also read:  Witness the high-voltage drama with Ira Sone’s entry in Kundali Bhagya

