Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Baseer Ali feels he is very similar to Shaurya, says, “My mom called me and said are they paying you, for doing what you do every day” and more! Read for more!

MUMBAI:TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

These days he is grabbing the headlines for his debut show Kundali Bhagya where he is playing one of the leads of the show essaying the character Shaurya Luthra and the fans are super excited to see him on the show.

The show recently completed 1500 episodes, and in an exclusive conversation with TellyChakkar, Baseer spoke about auditioning for the show, his mother’s reaction, and why he chose acting after reality TV.

Talking about how he landed the role of Shaurya he said, “So, I have a friend, who when I came to Mumbai, was the manager to a popular actor, and he told me that I can act, and I was very hesitant, somehow he convinced me and said that he is bringing an audition for me and that I said yes, I did the audition and I waited for about a week, and there was no response and then I told him that he made me audition, and there was no response, and he told me to keep giving auditions. And cut to I get a call, I am auditioning for Shaurya Luthra, and it went well and I am standing here as Shaurya”.


He also revealed the similarities between him and Shaurya, “My mom called me and said are they paying you, for doing what you do every day? And I told her I was not this mean and she said yeah that I am rude like me, and very similar otherwise. Only listens to his mother, and does what he wants to do, so it’s a bit relatable”.

Baseer stars as Shaurya Luthra on the show Kundali Bhagya along with Paras Kalnawat and Sana Sayyad.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 04/26/2023 - 19:23

