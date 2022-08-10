Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Disha Jain talks about being a part of the show, “ I was really happy and excited, and the show has a very big fan base and a legacy of its own”!

The show has taken a leap of 20 years and now the storyline focuses on the new generation of Luthra’s with Shraddha Arya playing the matriarch.
MUMBAI:Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. 

The show has seen a lot of new entries who have played catalysts to teh stories.

Actor Disha Jain is one of the new lots to join the show. TellyChakkar got in touch with the actor to talk about her role in the show, her expectations, and more.

In the conversation when asked about her first reaction, when she found out about being a part of the show she said, “ I was really happy and excited, and the show has a very big fan base and a legacy of its own, so I was very excited to have gotten this opportunity”.

Talking about her character she said, “ My character is Shaurya’s close friend, she is very chill and she is always in the party mood, you see them hanging out quite often. It has been a great experience shooting, and there are a couple of things that I can’t really reveal but I am, really glad about the project”.

Talking about her experience of shooting with Baseer and the rest of the cast she said, “ It has been a great experience because Baseer is very sweet and very down to earth, I was not expecting him to be this sweet but he was just a delight and the rest of the cast as well, they are all very chill people, we have met and all of them are very great”.

Disha is currently seen in Kundali Bhagya and also on Bekaboo.

