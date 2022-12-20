Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagnani is all set to share some ‘Good News’ this new year?

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shraddha Arya, Manit Joura, and more. It is one of the audience’s favourite shows. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to the screen.

Sanjay Gagnani is a popular telly actor. He has been a part of many shows like Bairi Piya, Hamari Devrani, Encounter, Veera, Pyaar Ka The End, Files: Darr Ki Sacchi Tasvirein, Savdhaan India, and Halla Bol. Other than television serials, he has also acted in two films: Rakhtbeej and Heroine.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! I used to bunk classes for auditions: Kundali Bhagya’s Sanjay Gagani aka Prithvi Malhotra on his journey

He is currently gaining a lot of appreciation for his negative role of Prithvi in the serial Kundali Bhagya. Over the years, he has surprised audiences with his impeccable performances and diverse character portrayal.

TellyChakkar caught up with the actor at an event and enquired about what his plans for Christmas are, to which he responded that he will be traveling abroad for Christmas. When asked what was next for the actor, he said that he had some good news to share that he will reveal on the 1st of January.

He even responded to the question of where he will be seen next, to which he said, “In 2023 I am coming up with a lot of exciting projects, and on the 1st of January, I will announce something exciting.”

Well, we enquired whether this ‘good news’ was very personal, to which he responded saying, “It is very personal but this is not that kind of good news as of now. But there is a lot of good news professionally that I will start sharing soon.”

There have been rumours circulating that Sanjay Gagnani could also be quitting the show, but there has been no confirmation on the same.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Amazing! Check out This unseen audition video of the Kundali Bhagya actor, 'Sanjay Gagnani' aka Prithvi Malhotra