Exclusive! Kundali Bhagya’s Twinkle Vashisht roped in to play an evil Goddess on Ali Baba: Dastan-E-Kabul!

MUMBAI :Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul is an Indian fantasy television series based on Ali Baba from Arabian Nights. The show is produced by Peninsula Pictures.

The premise of the show is simple, and till now the story that we have been told is that In the Mamuli Gali of Kabul, Ali Baba lives with five orphans, Gulrez, Himaad, Poya, Nafi, and Alifi. Despite being poor, Ali Baba is a very good person at heart who is unaware of his destiny and talent. He always gets flashbacks of his childhood when his father Mustafa trapped all 40 thieves in a stone grave until the moon was secured in the sky.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Will Abhishek Nigam play the lead in Alibaba: Dastan-E-Kabul? Actor finally breaks silence

The show has been under duress since the lead actress, Tunisha Sharma, passed away due to an unfortunate and tragic suicide attempt. The lead actor of the show, Sheezan Khan, has been under interrogation and in jail for the investigation into the death of his co-star and alleged girlfriend, Tunisha Sharma. While the show has been surrounded by a lot of scandal and scrutiny, fans of the show have been waiting for the show to resume, but right now, with all the buzz around and especially with Sheezan in jail, the news is coming in that the makers have been looking for a new lead and new character to add to the show.

While rumors were swirling that Abhishek Nigam had been roped in to play the role of Ali-Baba, nothing has been confirmed yet.

But TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update, we told you that the show had resumed shooting, and now, as per sources, actor Twinkle Vashihst will be seen in the show in the role of Medusa, who is an evil goddess.

Sources also suggest that this episode will also reveal the new Ali-baba and that he will defeat Medusa in order to break a serious curse.

Twinkle Vashisht is known for her role in popular shows like Kundali Bhagya and Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi.

Stay Tuned to TellyChakkar.com for more updates!

ALSO READ:Exclusive! Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul begins shoot post-Tunisha Sharma’s death; shifts to a new studio