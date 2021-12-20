EXCLUSIVE! Kunnal Sheth to enter Sony SAB's Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

SAB TV's show Maddam Sir has been entertaining the viewers for a very long time.

The light-hearted cop-drama has managed to create a special place in everyone's heart and the viewers are in love with the beautiful storyline and the positive message given by the show.

We have seen many new actors joining the show's star cast for various tracks.

Maddam Sir is now gearing up for a new entry in the upcoming episodes.

Actor Kunnal Sheth is roped in for the upcoming track in the show.

Kunnal has previously worked in SAB TV's show Woh Teri Bhabhi Hai Pagle.

Maddam Sir stars Gulki Joshi, Yukti Kapoor, Bhavika Sharma, Sonali Naik in pivotal roles.

