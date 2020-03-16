EXCLUSIVE! Kunnal Sheth to enter Star Plus' Anandi Baa Aur Emily

A new entry of Kunnal Sheth is all set to spice up the drama in Star Plus' Anandi Baa Aur Emily. 

EXCLUSIVE! Kunnal Sheth to enter Star Plus' Anandi Baa Aur Emily

We have an exclusive update on the show Anandi Baa Aur Emily which stars Jazzy Ballerini aka Emily, Kanchan Gupta aka Anandi Baa, and Mishkat Verma aka Aarav in the lead roles.

We had exclusively reported that actress Mansi Thakkar has been roped in for Star Plus' show.

She would be playing the role of Mishkat aka Aarav's sister and would bring a lot of changes in the lives of the Sanghani family.

And now, we have an exclusive report that actor Kunnal Sheth is all set to enter the show. 

Nothing much is known about Kunnal's character yet but his entry will definitely spice up the drama. 

Talking about the show, 'Anandi Baa Aur Emily' explores the different dynamics of relationships between each family member and Emily, the foreigner bahu. 

Chaos ensues in their household as Anandi Baa tries to figure out how to get rid of Emily with the help of some family members. 

The reality of the situation dawns on her, and we get to see the beautiful relationship go from initial hesitancy to understanding and accepting. The dynamic of a traditional Indian family gets shaken due to the arrival of a foreign 'bahu'.

Are you excited for Kunnal's entry in Anandi Baa Aur Emily? Do let us know your views.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

Latest Video