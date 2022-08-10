Exclusive! Kunwar Vikram Soni to enter Full Focus Production’s Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV

Dangal TV has given us some amazing shows and is also coming up with many new and promising ones.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 19:14
Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Many new shows are in pipeline and will soon go on floors. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Aapki Nazro Ne Samjha Actor Shikhar Sharam bags Full Focus Production’s Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

Dangal TV has given some amazing shows and is also coming up with many new and promising ones.

We have an exclusive and exciting update that Full Focus Productions is coming up with a new show tentatively titled Piya Abhimani.

As per sources, Actor Kunwar Vikram Soni is all set to enter the show in the role of Anuj.

Kunwar Vikram Soni, is most popularly known for the role of young Krishna that he played in Mahabharata, a serial that aired on Star Plus, and also known for his work in Surya Putra Karn as Yudhisthir's Son and Gandii Baat season 3 and 6.

The show is doing exceedingly well, and fans love the lead pair.

The casting of the show is done by Md. Imran.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Hemang Palan roped in for Full Focus Entertainment’s show Piya Abhimani on Dangal TV

Aastha Sharma Akshit Sukhija Dangal TV Full Focus Productions Colors Palak Rana Piya Abhimani Kunwar Vikram Soni Dolly Sohi Hemang Palan Shikhar Sharma TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 03/28/2023 - 19:14

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Anupamaa: Heartbreaking! Samar breaks down in the middle of the road, worried for his mother
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
What! When rumours of Rolls-Royce refusing to sell a car to Mallika Sherawat made it to the headlines; here’s how the actress reacted
MUMBAI:In early 2000, one actress that grabbed everyone’s attention was Mallika Sherawat. She made her debut with a...
MasterChef India Season 7: Shocking! Gurkirat Singh Grover and Kamaldeep Kaur get eliminated; check out the top four finalists of the show
MUMBAI:MasterChef India is the number one cooking reality show in India, and the audience loves watching the show as...
Teri Meri Doriyaann: Major Drama! Sahiba hurts Manveer’s ego, Daarji comes in support of Sahiba
MUMBAI:Teri Meri Doriyaann' is a modern-day fairy tale, a love story with a twist.  The show sheds light on the...
Exclusive! "I am Fortunate that I got the opportunity to work with Raju Srivastav" Kunal Khemu
MUMBAI :Actor Kunal Khemu has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his beautiful acting contribution...
Imlie: Plans and Plots! THIS person’s master plan to trap Imlie and Atharva
MUMBAI :Star Plus’ popular show ‘Imlie’ is doing great with the ratings and the fan base is expanded thanks to the new...
Recent Stories
What! When rumours of Rolls-Royce refusing to sell a car to Mallika Sherawat made it to the headlines; here’s how the actress re
What! When rumours of Rolls-Royce refusing to sell a car to Mallika Sherawat made it to the headlines; here’s how the actress reacted

Latest Video

Related Stories
MasterChef India Season 7: Shocking! Gurkirat Singh Grover and Kamaldeep Kaur get eliminated; check out the top four finalists
MasterChef India Season 7: Shocking! Gurkirat Singh Grover and Kamaldeep Kaur get eliminated; check out the top four finalists of the show
Mehul Nisar
Exclusive! Mehul Nisar to re-enter Star Plus’s Anupama as Bhavesh!
New Show starring Aakriti Sharma to replace Durga Aur Charu
Breaking! Rashmi Sharma Telefilm’s New Show starring Aakriti Sharma to replace Durga Aur Charu! Details Inside!
Farah Khan to judge the upcoming season
Nach Baliye Season 10: Exclusive! Farah Khan to judge the upcoming season?
Karan Kundrra finally reveals when he would be getting married to Tejasswi Prakash
Kya Baat Hai! Karan Kundrra finally reveals about when he would be getting married to Tejasswi Prakash
Exclusive! Ajay Devgn and Tabu to grace the finale of the show
Indian Idol Season 13: Exclusive! Ajay Devgn and Tabu to grace the finale of the show