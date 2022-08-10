Exclusive! Kunwar Vikram Soni to enter Full Focus Production’s Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.

Dangal TV has given some amazing shows and is also coming up with many new and promising ones.

We have an exclusive and exciting update that Full Focus Productions is coming up with a new show tentatively titled Piya Abhimani.

As per sources, Actor Kunwar Vikram Soni is all set to enter the show in the role of Anuj.

Kunwar Vikram Soni, is most popularly known for the role of young Krishna that he played in Mahabharata, a serial that aired on Star Plus, and also known for his work in Surya Putra Karn as Yudhisthir's Son and Gandii Baat season 3 and 6.

The show is doing exceedingly well, and fans love the lead pair.

The casting of the show is done by Md. Imran.

