EXCLUSIVE! Kushagra Nautiyal talks about his take on life; says, "One thing I find weird is being a people pleaser”

MUMBAI : Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television. It is coming up with exciting drama and shocking twists in its further segments, as Prachi and Siddharth will get engaged.

Kushagra Nautiyal plays the role of Siddharth. Kushagra is known for Bloodywood - Yaad (Indian Folk Metal) (2020). He is loved for his performance and character on Kumkum Bhagya.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Kushagra Nautiyal talks about striking a work-life balance; says, "I never feel like there is a need to find balance because acting is my passion"

Tellychaklar recently got in touch with the actor and got to know interesting insights about the actor’s life.

What is the craziest thing you have done for someone?

There was this dog which was abandoned by someone. Everyone was avoiding him as he was stinking a lot and bleeding too. He was in a very bad shape and on the verge of dying. I took him to the vet and he almost bit me. I did not wish to be in regret that I did not try and save him. I am an animal lover and that is something I did for which everyone actually got mad saying something could have happened to me. But I have no regrets.

What is the dumbest way you have injured yourself?

“That is not me but my character on screen Siddharth Kohli. He gets hurt in every other scene. But talking about me personally, I once fell in my vanity. I was sitting with the cast and I was moved behind, I fell down. I got hurt really badly and everyone even started laughing at me. They did not even help me getting up and were just laughing.”

Can you name a fictional character who you think will be boring in real life?

“I think Captain America. He is so righteous and I feel he might not have much fun. I really admire Ironman because he is very logical and realistic. Captain America is not logical. He fights everyone just to save his friend.”

If you got to change your name, what would it be?

“I would change my name to Susuke. It’s from an anime show called Naruto. Susuke is the villain in that and I really like the name. It just sounds really cool to me.”

Has there been a big screw up in the kitchen?

“Yes, definitely. I have done the course of hotel management but still I am a very messy cook. Once, my friend challenged me that I can’t make anything. I really like continental food and I was making one such dish. I put in all the ingredients and put it on the stove and forgot all about it for 15-20 minutes. The cooker was about to burst and the entire kitchen was flooded.”

What is the craziest memory that makes you laugh?

“I think I was trying to impress a crush of mine and while doing that, I was riding my bicycle in front of her and fell. This was way back when I had just passed out from school 2 months back. I was just trying to be cool and impress her. Everybody was laughing so much. I still laugh about that.”

Can you name an international fictional character in an Indian show?

“I think I would love to see Homelander from the series The Boyz. I would love to see him in Kumkum Bhagya. I want to do scenes with him and it would be really amazing as he is such a great actor.”

What is the one thing you find weird but others find it normal?

“One thing I find weird is being a people pleaser. People find that normal. I know where it is coming from and people don’t realise they are doing that and find it quite normal.”

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Kushagra Nautiyal opens up about future projects; says, “I would like to play a superhero if given a chance and I know I am going to be amazing”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar