EXCLUSIVE! Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye fame Nidhi Tiwari bags Sony TV's Vighnaharta Ganesha

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television's show Vighnaharta Ganesha is one of the most-watched and popular mythological drama series on the small screens.

The show has been successfully running on small screens since 2017.

The makers not only made the show a visual experience for the viewers but also gave some great lessons through various tracks.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that the show is all set to bid adieu to the viewers soon.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Nidhi Tiwari has been roped in for the show.

Nidhi will be seen playing the role of Banasur's wife in the show.

She has previously done shows like Crime Alert, Savdhan India, Crime Patrol, Vighnaharta Ganesha, Parmavtar Shree Krishna, Ishq Subhan Allah, Crime Stop, Luv Kush, among others.

Vighnaharta Ganesha stars actors like Saurabh Raj Jain, Basant Bhatt, Rahul Sharma, Nirbhay Wadhwa, among others.

The show is produced by Abhimanyu Singh under the banner of Contiloe Entertainment.

