EXCLUSIVE! Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye fame Zaan Khan to enter Star Bharat's Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

Meri Saas Bhoot Hai is all set to take a leap soon, with actor Zaan Khan marking his entry in the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 06/12/2023 - 14:27
Zaan Khan

MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

A lot of amazing shows are entertaining viewers on various channels. 

Star Bharat is showcasing some amazing shows like Ajooni, Na Umra Ki Seema Ho, Meri Saas Bhoot Hai and Woh To Hai Albelaa among others. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Varsha Sharma to enter Star Bharat show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai

While some shows are witnessing new entries, some are gearing up for leaps. 

TellyChakkar had exclusively reported that Star Bharat's show Meri Saas Bhoot Hai, which premiered on small screens a few months back is all set to witness a leap. 

The leaps will take place in the show soon and it will bring a fresh new twist to the story. 

Now, we have another interesting update onthe show. 

TellyChakkar exclusively learnt that actor Zaan Khan is all set to enter the show soon.

Not much is known about Zaan's character yet. 

Zaan is known for his performances in shows like Kyun Utthe Dil Chhod Aaye, Pyaar Ho Gaya and Naamkarann among others. 

Meri Saas Bhoot Hai stars Sushmita Mukherjee, Kajal Chauhan, Vibhav Roy, Kundan Kumar, Bhavan Balsawar and Vishal Chaudhary among others. 

The show is a drama series with a dash of horror and comedy. 

It premiered on 23 January, 2023 on Star Bharat.

Produced by Film Farm India, it is an official remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Chuni Panna. 

How excited are you to watch Zaan in Meri Saas Bhoot Hai? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: “Akshay Kumar is my fitness inspiration” says, Vibhav Roy from Star Bharat’s ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’


 

