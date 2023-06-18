Exclusive! Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thii fame Shakti Singh bags Colors show Suhaagan

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment.

Rashmi Sharma recently launched a new show titled Suhaagan on Colors TV.

The show starts Kurangi Nagraj and Aakriti Sharma in the lead roles.

And now, another name is all set to be a part of this drama series.

It is none other than actor Shakti Singh.

Shakti is known for his role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Nothing much is known about Shakti's character in the show Suhaagan yet.

How excited are you to see Shakti in the show? Tell us in the comments.

