EXCLUSIVE! Ladies Special fame Shilpa Tulaskar roped in Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment titled Jannat

Sony SAB has launched many shows in the past which are working wonders and the channel is now gearing up for a new show soon.

There have been reports about Sony SAB launching a new show soon which will be bankrolled by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment.

The makers have reportedly roped in actors like Hiba Nawab, Manav Gohil and Jigyasa Singh for the show.

And now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actress Shilpa Tulaskar is also roped in for the show.

The renowned actress will be playing the role of Hiba's mother in the show.

Also, the show's title is Jannat.

Shilpa is a well-known actress from the Hindi and Marathi industry.

She has so far appeared in several Hindi shows like Ladies Special, Jana Na Dil Se Door, Dil Mil Gaye, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and many others.

