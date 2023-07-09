EXCLUSIVE! Ladies Special fame Shilpa Tulaskar roped in Sony SAB's upcoming show by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment titled Jannat

Actress Shilpa Tulaskar is roped in to play a pivotal role in Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment's upcoming show which is titled Jannat.
Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 12:51
Shilpa Tulaskar

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of entertainment. 

We all know that various channels are launching new shows in the upcoming days. 

Sony SAB has launched many shows in the past which are working wonders and the channel is now gearing up for a new show soon. 

There have been reports about Sony SAB launching a new show soon which will be bankrolled by Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment. 

The makers have reportedly roped in actors like Hiba Nawab, Manav Gohil and Jigyasa Singh for the show. 

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Woh Toh Hai Albela’s Hiba Nawab was hospitalized because of health conditions?

And now, TellyChakkar has an exclusive update that actress Shilpa Tulaskar is also roped in for the show. 

The renowned actress will be playing the role of Hiba's mother in the show. 

Also, the show's title is Jannat. 

Shilpa is a well-known actress from the Hindi and Marathi industry. 

She has so far appeared in several Hindi shows like Ladies Special, Jana Na Dil Se Door, Dil Mil Gaye, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev and many others. 

How excited are you for this show? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Hiba Nawab, Jigyasa Singh, and Manav Gohil also approached for Cockrow and Shaika Entertainment’s next for Sony SAB!

Shilpa Tulaskar Sony Sab Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment Manav Gohil Hiba Nawab Jigyasa Singh Instagram TellyChakkar
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Thu, 09/07/2023 - 12:51

