EXCLUSIVE! Lalita Amrutkar, Vinay Hake, Manisha Saraf, Pravin Prabhakar, and child actor Danish Khan to enter Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na, which was launched a few months ago, has managed to strike the right chord with viewers.

The show stars Kaveri Priyam, Diljot Chabbra, Shalein Malhotra, Kunal Karan Kapoor, Aditya Deshmukh, and Simple Kaul among others in pivotal roles.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na has left the audiences intrigued with its interesting storyline.

The show is now gearing up for some new entries.

TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that Lalita Amrutkar, Vinay Hake, Manisha Saraf, Pravin Prabhakar, and child actor Danish Khan have been roped in for the show.

Danish is known for his stint in Crime Patrol, and Lalita has featured in Vighnaharta Ganesha and Mere Sai.

Meanwhile, Manisha is a theatre artist and has starred in Savdhaan India and a Marathi serial.

Vinay has appeared in several Marathi serials and web shows like Solo and 200 Hallo Ho.

Casting director Mirza Abdul Majid has cast these actors.

Ziddi Dil Maane Na is produced under Sunshine Productions.

