Exclusive! Late Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya’s fiance Jay Gandhi survives the deadly accident!

MUMBAI : Yesterday night we gave you the grim update that Sarabhai VS Sarabhai 2 Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya has passed away in a car accident.

The news is very heartbreaking and comes just days after the shocking passing of another young actor Aditya Singh Rajput.

It was revealed she was traveling with her fiance Jay Gandhi and after the major accident, they were taken to hospital, and Vaibhavi sadly passed away.

In almost what seems like a miracle, we are getting the exclusive update that Vaibhavi’s fiance Jay Gandhi has actually, survived the accident. Not much is known about his condition.

Vaibhavi and Jay were known to be nature lovers and they were taking this trip together.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya was known for her work in various TV serials like Sarabhai vs Sarabhai 2 where she was celebrated for her role as Jasmine, starring Ratna Pathak Shah and Rupali Ganguly and Kya Kasoor Hai Amala Ka starring Pankhuri Awasthy Rode and Rajveer Singh.

ALSO READ: Aditya Singh Rajput death: Shocking! Cops discover wounds on MTV splitsvilla actor’s head and ear

She was also known for her contribution to the Bollywood film Chhapaak, City Lights, and more.

As per reports, her body will be flown down tomorrow at 11 am by her family and her last rites will be performed.

Vaibhavi was only 33 and this shocking incident has left friends and colleagues stunned.

Ace producer J.D Matheja also shared the heartbreaking news and said, “SHOCKING!

A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyayaaaaa, popularly known as

"Jasmine" of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north a few hours back.

RIP Vaibhavi”.

TellyChakkar passes its condolences to the family and friends of Vaibhavi.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO, READ: Exclusive! Late Aditya Singh Rajput’s friend Hansa Singh breaks down talking about his passing, saying ‘ I am numb, there was no one like him, the void he has left can never be filled’!



