Exclusive! Late Aditya Singh Rajput’s friend Hansa Singh breaks down talking about his passing, saying ‘ I am numb, there was no one like him, the void he has left can never be filled’!

MUMBAI:Aditya Singh Rajput gained immense fame and popularity with his stint in the reality show MTV Splitsvilla 9. Sadly, the actor was today found dead in his apartment bathroom in the afternoon.

The actor was rushed to the hospital but was said to be dead on arrival. The news has brought a wave of shock among his family and friends.

The late actor had been a part of many shows, including Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Code Red, and Aahat among others.

Family and friends from the industry all showed up today to lay the beloved actor to rest.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aditya’s dear friend Hansa Singh, who is also an actor and has been seen in projects like, Goodbye, and Criminal Justice 3, and more.

Hansa broke down on the phone, and said, “I am very numb, we are just very shocked, there was no one like him, we are still waiting for his body to arrive and we are just at a loss for words, there was no like him. He had created a wonderful family for himself. And we have lost someone whose void can never be filled in our life, he just made our lives better. We are shocked and I don’t know what to say really”.

He was allegedly not keeping well since the last couple of days and he collapsed in the bathroom of his apartment in the Oshiwara area this afternoon, an official told PTI. The cause of death still remains unknown, and the investigations are still underway as per reports the actor’s body was sent in for post-mortem and the family and friends are still awaiting results.

TellyChakkar offers its condolences to the departed’s family and friends.

