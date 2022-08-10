Exclusive! Late Nitesh Pandey was a dear friend of Rupali Ganguly on and offscreen, supported her every phase of her life, and more details about their close bonds! Read for more!

MUMBAI : Since last night, the television industry has woken up to the shocking news of two television actors passing away.

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya passed away last night as she met with an accident and today morning, Anupama fame actor Nitesh Pandey passed away due to a massive heart attack early in the morning. Both their last rites will reportedly take place today.

Nitesh had a flourishing career in showbiz, with a lot of great roles to his credit.

ALSO READ: MUST READ! From sharing the screen with Shah Rukh Khan to impressing everyone with his mindblowing performance in Anupamaa; Here's everything we know about Nitesh Pandey

The actor has had some amazing parts in movies like Om Shanti Om, Badhaai Do, Madaari, Rangoon and the list only goes on. The news of his passing has shocked the industry, TV and Movie, alike, many of whom have taken to social media to offer their condolences.

While, people might remember him from his latest stint on Anupama, not a lot know that he was actually very dear friends with Rupali Ganguly and that their friendship spans decades.

TellyChakkar has learned of a very sweet and loving gesture between the two actors, which is just a testament to their friendship.

Sources revealed that when Rupali Ganguly was pregnant, Nitesh was one of the strongest pillars of support because he and his wife were also expecting a baby. The two friends had plans of making playdates for their children, there is not actually a lot of gap between the children’s age as they were born during similar times.

Sources close to him also say that Nitesh was very concerned about Rupali’s health and he would always be there for her no matter what, and he was even there during the low phases of her life. Nitesh was always in touch with Rupali.

Nitesh’s passing has been incredibly difficult for Rupali as both a co-star and a very dear friend.

Nitesh was a celebrated actor and had done memorable roles in TV shows like Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Ek Rishta Saajhedari Ka, Hero - Gayab Mode On, Indiawaali Maa among others.

TellyChakkar offers its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the departed.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Sad! Rupali Ganguly loses two of her co – actors; she was close to them