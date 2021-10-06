EXCLUSIVE! Lavina Tandon opens up on the historic character she would love to portray on-screen, reveals she was offered BIGG BOSS 15, shares about her love for traveling

MUMBAI: Lavina Tandon is one popular face of the small screen.

The actress has been a part of the television industry for a very long time.

Lavina started her career as a child artist and have come a long way.

The actress is recently seen in Sony TV's show Vighnaharta Ganesha as Mirabai and fans simply loved Lavina's never-seen-before avatar.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Lavina who spoke in length about Vighnaharta Ganesha and much more.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! "I am grateful for the opportunity to play such a pure character", Lavina Tandon on playing Mirabai in Vighnaharta Ganesh

You have done a few historic/mythological shows before, if given a chance which historic/mythological character would you like to play?

I want to portray the role of Anarkali on-screen. Or even Rani Laxmi Bai for that matter.

When I portrayed the role of Mirabai, I couldn't believe that it's me. I am a very jolly person. I keep jumping from here and there and dance around. The moment the director says cut on the sets, I totally get into my original avatar and people are surprised to see that.

Would you love to do Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I got a call from Endemol productions that they want to audition me for Bigg Boss and asked me to send a video. I sent it to them but I was shooting for something else at that time. They came to know that I had auditioned for the show two years ago. They said that they will call me and re-record the new video. But they never called me back. I think I still have time to go to Bigg Boss.

I would love to go to Khatron Ke Khiladi but I am very scared. I can literally die performing with insects and all. I will definitely try it once. If I am offered I will take up the show and make people laugh (laughs). I want to overcome my fears. I would love to meet Rohit Shetty. He is one of the coolest dudes ever.

Are you a travel freak? Any dream location you would love to travel to? Your idea of going on a solo trip?

Yes, I love travelling. Though I don't have any dream location. If you have enough money you can travel anywhere and everywhere. I want to travel the world. I want to go everywhere. But my first choice is either Bali or the Maldives. And maybe I will soon travel to Himachal because I want to travel and relax. I am a mountain girl and a beach baby as well. I am beach in the morning and mountain in the night.

I am a little scared so solo travelling is a task. But I would really want to do it. I haven't thought about a location for solo travelling.

Lavina has previously done shows like Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, Jodhaa Akbar, Yahaaan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Tum Hi Ho Bandhu Sakha Tumhi, Naagin, Chandra Nandini among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Vighnaharta Ganesh’s Hitanshu Jinsi and Lavina Tandon talk about their off-screen bond