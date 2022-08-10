Exclusive! Leenesh Mattoo aka Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2’s Angad speaks about the show, his character and more, check out

The actor has joined the cast of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 as Angad and we got into a chat with the actor about the same. The show took a generational leap, post which, the characters of Priya and Ram left the show.
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar is back with yet another exciting update and this time, we have Leenesh Mattoo who has been essaying the character of Angad on the show talked to us recently, as the show took a leap, and opened up on his character.

Leenesh Mattoo is a talented actor and has been part of many interesting projects on Indian Television. He is recognized for his part in Ishqbaaz as Rudra and won many hearts with his quirky personality as one of the Oberoi brothers.

The actor has joined the cast of Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 as Angad and we got into a chat with the actor about the same. The show took a generational leap, post which, the characters of Priya and Ram left the show.

Check out:

1.Can you tell us about your role, what is this character?

Angad, is someone who is smart and funny. He is not dumb and funny, but smart and funny. Angad is Ram Kapoor’s best friend’s adopted son. His dad asks him to look after Pihu, in a way a duty. He is good friends with Raghav, who is an employee’s son and they have grown up together.

2.How did you meet your girlfriend Shivani?

We met on a show where we were casted together, she was opposite me and we fell in love during our talks and getting to know each other.

3.Do you have a love that was left complete?

Me, in real life? No, I don’t have an incomplete love. I didn’t know another girl like that. I have only Shivani in my life.

4.Tell us about your bonding with Randeep:

It’s great. It is natural. Since we are of the same age group, we keep having fun and cracking jokes and they are nice people.

The actor also talked about his bond with Nakuul Mehta and how he considers him a big brother.

