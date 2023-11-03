Exclusive! Lock Upp Season 2 to air on Zee TV?

Lock Upp Season 2 is all set to launch again and it will air in a few months from now. There are reports doing the rounds that the show migh air on Zee TV.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 03/11/2023 - 11:15
Lock Upp Season 2

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock Upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and ALT Balaji. 

Kangana Ranaut made her OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed.

(Also Read: Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale will take place

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer. 

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner

As we had reported earlier, that the show will not air on the digital platform but will stream on television.

As per sources,  Ekta Kapoor was in talks with two channels which were Zee TV and Sony TV. 

Now there are reports doing the rounds that the show migh air on Zee TV and the talks are almost finalized between the producers and the channel though there is no confirmation on the same.

The fans are waiting for the new season and eagerly want to know the contestants of the show this time. 

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video )

About Author

Exclusive! Lock Upp Season 2 to air on Zee TV?
