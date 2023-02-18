Exclusive! Lock Upp Season 2 to be telecasted on TV and not on the digital platform?

Lock Upp is coming up with a Season 2 and the makers have already started to approach contestants for the show. Now, the latest update we have is that the show will be telecasted on television and not on the digital platform.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 14:22
Exclusive! Lock Upp Season to be telecasted on TV and not on the digital platform?

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Ekta Kapoor’s Lock upp Season one was a huge success where Munawar Faruqui was declared the winner of the show.

Lock Upp is a reality show where 17 contestants will be locked in jail, play the game, and fight for getting bail to survive. It was launched on MX Player and AltBalaji.

Kangana Ranaut made her  OTT debut with the show as the host where she guided the contestants and used to give feedback on how they performed on the show.

(ALSO READ : Lock Upp Season 1: Exclusive! Lock Upp is coming to an end; this is when the finale will take place)

The first season grabbed a lot of headlines, especially over Munawar and Anjali’s relationship, Zeeshan being eliminated, Prince being a part of the show and Karan Kundrra being the jailer of the show.

The show has a similar concept to that of the show Bigg Boss, but the only difference is that here, the contestants are living in jail and the tasks and nominations happen in a different manner.

Ekta Kapoor in a recent interview said that this time, the season will be telecasted for a long time and it will be wilder than before. This has definitely raised some curiosity amongst the masses. 

As per sources, this season might not stream on the digital platform as Ekta Kapoor is planning to telecast it on Television, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Well, it will be interesting to see how would the show do well on television and if would it gain good TRP ratings.

Are you excited to see the show on television?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Lock Upp famed Anjali Arora shares a sultry dance video; netizens remind her of her MMS video )

LOCK UPP Ekta Kapoor ALT Balaji Shobha Kapoor MX Player Munawar Anjali Arora TellyChakkar Reality show Archana Gautam Soundarya Sharma Bigg Boss Season 16 Bigg Boss Voot Salman Khan Kangana RanauaT
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 02/18/2023 - 14:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi and Ranbir will hug each other
MUMBAI :Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
Spoiler Alert! Kumkum Bhagya: Prachi and Ranbir will hug each other
MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular show Kumkum Bhagya is currently one of the longest running shows on television.The show has...
“Where is the song featuring Emraan Hashmi, why focus only of Akshay Kumar” Netizens on the teaser of third song from movie Selfiee
MUMBAI:Upcoming movie Selfiee which has Akshay Kumar and Emran Hashmi in the leading role has been the talk of the town...
Anupamaa’s Paras Kalnawat has shoes we should beware of, check them out
MUMBAI :Paras Kalnawat has been making news frequently ever since he walked out of Anupamaa. He was quite appreciated...
Top Influencer Jainam Vora aka Vorasahab gives us an insight into everyday fashion!
MUMBAI: In this fast-growing world of fashion and style, fashion influencers are inspiring many with their versatility...
Recent Stories
“Where is the song featuring Emraan Hashmi, why focus only of Akshay Kumar” Netizens on the teaser of third song from movie Self
“Where is the song featuring Emraan Hashmi, why focus only of Akshay Kumar” Netizens on the teaser of third song from movie Selfiee

Latest Video

Related Stories
Anupamaa’s Paras Kalnawat has shoes we should beware of, check them out
Anupamaa’s Paras Kalnawat has shoes we should beware of, check them out
Exclusive! Uorfi Javed talks about Bigg Boss, how Trolling happens online and offline and more, check out
Exclusive! Uorfi Javed talks about Bigg Boss, how Trolling happens online and offline and more, check out
Master Chef India Season 7: Kamaldeep Kaur wins the immunity pin
Master Chef India Season 7: Kamaldeep Kaur wins the immunity pin
This is how Shraddha Arya started her weekend, check it out
This is how Shraddha Arya started her weekend, check it out
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta team up for a project together?
Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta to team up for a project?
Udaariyaan’s Twinkle Arora shares an exciting update about her show, have a look
Udaariyaan’s Twinkle Arora shares an exciting update about her show, have a look