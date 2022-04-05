EXCLUSIVE! Lock Upp's Zeeshan Khan to ENTER Naagin 6?

Pratha saves Rishabh. On the next day, Mahek, Pratha, Rishabh and Seema go to the temple. Pratha gets a clue for Maha Asur and just then Seema unveils her true colours and reveals that she is the Asur Pratha was searching for. What will happen now?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Also read: AMAZING! Naagin 6 cast gathers to celebrate this occasion on the sets, Check out

We had exclusively updated Sudha Chandran aka Seema will become the biggest villain in the show. While everyone thought she would have a positive track, now the major unveil is that she will become the massive obstacle in Pratha's journey ahead for finding the asurs as she is the maha asur in the show. 

Sneha Raikar who was last seen in Thoda Sa Baadal Thoda Sa Paani as Kajol's mother enters Naagin 6 as Rishabh's real mother in the show. This unveils that Rishabh is not Seema's son and she has kept him for her major motive. 

Now the breaking news is that Lock Upp contestant Zeeshan Khan is all set to enter Naagin 6 as Nevla. We had earlier seen Rajat Tokas in the first season of Naagin and now Zeeshan shall portray the character. It will be interesting to see how Zeeshan would essay the character as he finally marks his entry into the Naagin Universe after doing Kumkum Bhagya. 

Also read: BREAKING! Shakuntala Devi's Jiya Shah enters Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

