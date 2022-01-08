EXCLUSIVE! Lohri Special Maha-Episode to happen in Colors' Udaariyaan

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is one of the most loved and successful shows on television, and the story keeps the audience hooked. The show has been climbing the stairs of the success real quick. It is among the top shows on the TRP charts with its intense twists and turns.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Udaariyaan: Not at Sandhus, Jasmine will get shelter here, READ

Well, in the current track of Udaariyaan, Angad reaches Moga and meets Tejo, he gives her a final warning that she must come with him leaving her job and everything in Moga but Tejo refuses to return and tells him that she will take her own decisions according to her will. Angad feels defeated and decides to take a dangerous step to bring Tejo back.

We see that Tejo is walking back home, and a car comes speeding towards her and hits her so bad that she has a terrible fall. Was it surely Tejo or Jasmine, Did Angad do this on purpose or it was an accident only?



Now, the exclusive news is that there will be a maha episode for Lohri, a source close to the show revealed that the episode will see both Sandhus and Virks coming together and reconciling their differences that happened due to Fateh and Jasmine.

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE! Angad Maan aka Karan V Grover's track to wrap in Colors' Udaariyaan?