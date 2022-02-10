EXCLUSIVE! LovePanti's Gaurav Sareen ROPED in for Arvind Babbal's next on Zee Tv

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with an exciting update from the Telly world.

We had exclusively updated about Aashish Bhardwaj and Debattama Saha bagging the show, now the exclusive news is that Gaurav Sareen has been locked for Producer Arvind Babbal's upcoming show on Zee TV in a pivotal role. We haven't received the premise of the show or any details on his character yet. The show is based on the popular Bengali show Mithai, and the shoot is all set to begin in Mathura.

We have seen Gaurav Sareen in shows like Ek Deewana Tha, Krishna Chali London, Udaan and so on. The dapper has been in the headlines for his charming looks and now with the upcoming show, we are excited to see what kind of a character would he play in the show. He was last seen in Azaad's LovePanti.

Well, talking about the producer Arvind Babbal, he has been the name behind shows like Saraswatichandra, Maha Kumbh, Shobha Somnath Ki, Yeshu and so on. This one would be an interesting pick as Mithai was quite a hit show in Bengali.

