Exclusive! LSD Film's Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti to replace MAin Hoon Aparajita?

It is an official remake of the Zee Telugu series ‘Radhamma Kuthuru’. The show stars Shweta Tiwari and Manav Gohil as the leads.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 14:22
Shiv Shakti to replace MAin Hoon Aparajita

MUMBAI :Zee TV’s heart-touching serial, ‘Main Hoon Aparajita’ produced by Bodhi Tree Multimedia, is doing well and has already garnered a good viewership due to its realistic plots and relatable characters.

ALSO READ:  Exclusive! Main Hoon Aparajita actor Manav Gohil on the audience response for the show “I’m getting feedback daily. It’s a great deal of appreciation that comes our way as a team”

Recently, reports have been going around that the show is going off-air, but there has been no confirmation.

TellyChakkar is back with another exclusive update.

As per sources, we gave you the update that an LSD Film show titled Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya Shiv Shakti might be replacing the show Main Hoon Aparajita.

While there has been no confirmation, speculation has been going around, and as per reports, the show will wrap the show till the second week of June.

Still, there has been no confirmation yet, but we will update you once there is a new update.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more Updates!

ALSO READ:  Shweta Tiwari on 'Main Hoon Aparajita' completing 200 episodes

 

    

 

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 14:22

