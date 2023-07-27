Exclusive! LSD Studios’ Rab Se Hai Dua to go off-air?

The show, which premiered last year, is winning the hearts of viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 13:15
Rab Se Hai Dua

MUMBAI :  TellyChakkar is back with another breaking news.

Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But, Haider later meets Ghazal and marries her as well, who becomes his second wife. 

The show which premiered last year, is winning the hearts of viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances. Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore play the lead in the show. 

ALSO READ: Rab Se Hai Dua: OMG! Dua and Ammi mark their entry with a donkey

The show has been going through major drama and as we see friction between Dua and Haider.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

As per sources, the show Rab Se Hai Dua might be facing the axe. There have been rumors about the show going off-air.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, many shows have recently suffered the same fate. 

There were reports that Maitree was going off-air, but the show has gotten an extension.

The show has a dedicated fan base, and if the news is true, fans will be left very sad.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Rab Se Hai Dua: Deceit! Dua refuses to help Haider in big international deal

Lokit Phulwani Karanvir Sharma rabb se hai dua Aditi Sharma Richa Rathore Zee TV LSD Productions Ankit Raizada Nishigandha Wad Melanie Nazareth
