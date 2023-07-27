Exclusive! LSD Studios’s Rab Se Hai Dua to go off-air?

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with another breaking news.

Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But Haider later meets Ghazal and marries her as well, who becomes his second wife.

The show which premiered last year, is winning the hearts of viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances. Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore play the lead in the show.

The show has been going to major drama and as we saw there is some friction between Dua and Haider.

As per sources, the show Rab Se Hai Dua might be facing the axe. There have been rumors about the show going off-air.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, many shows recently have faced the axe.

There were reports that Maitree was going off-air but the show has gotten an extension.

The show has a dedicated fan base, who if the news is true will be very sad.

