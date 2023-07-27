Exclusive! LSD Studios’s Rab Se Hai Dua to go off-air?

The show, which premiered last year, is winning the hearts of viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 13:15
Rab Se Hai Dua

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with another breaking news.

Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But Haider later meets Ghazal and marries her as well, who becomes his second wife. 

The show which premiered last year, is winning the hearts of viewers with its intense storyline and captivating performances. Karanvir Sharma, Aditi Sharma and Richa Rathore play the lead in the show.

ALSO READ: Rab Se Hai Dua: OMG! Dua and Ammi mark their entry with a donkey

The show has been going to major drama and as we saw there is some friction between Dua and Haider.

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

As per sources, the show Rab Se Hai Dua might be facing the axe. There have been rumors about the show going off-air.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, many shows recently have faced the axe. 

There were reports that Maitree was going off-air but the show has gotten an extension.

The show has a dedicated fan base, who if the news is true will be very sad.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ:Rab Se Hai Dua: Deceit! Dua refuses to help Haider in big international deal

Lokit Phulwani Karanvir Sharma rabb se hai dua Aditi Sharma Richa Rathore Zee TV LSD Productions Ankit Raizada Nishigandha Wad Melanie Nazareth TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 13:15

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Savi shocked to know about Harini’s decision, wants to stop her
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's story is all about Savi, Shakti Arora aka Ishaan's character not being utilized well
MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been everyone's favourite ever since the leap. The viewers...
Hot pics! Here are the times Kamalika Chanda grabbed our attention with hot pictures
MUMBAI :Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Kamalika Chanda has been grabbing the attention and...
Wow! Sheezan Khan has an emotional reunion with his Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul co-actors after months, netizens say, “best surprise ever”
MUMBAI: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Exclusive! LSD Studios’s Rab Se Hai Dua to go off-air?
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with another breaking news.Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Ishaan catches Savi, gets to know about Shantanu’s order
MUMBAI:Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Recent Stories
Vedika Bhandari r
Hotness Alert! Here are times actress Vedika Bhandari raised temperature with her hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sheezan Khan
Wow! Sheezan Khan has an emotional reunion with his Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul co-actors after months, netizens say, “best surprise ever”
75 years
Sony SAB’s Vanshaj gears up for a glorious celebration for 75 years of the Mahajan Group
Gautam Rode
Aww! Gautam Rode gives a health update on wife Pankhuri Awasthi, also mentions about naming the twins
Sony SAB
Jay Bhanushali and Tina Dutta make an appearance in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj for the Mahajan Group’s 75th Anniversary
Dabbang Dulhaniya ‘Rajesh’ – Geetanjali Mishra!
Watch out for &TV's Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’s new Dabbang Dulhaniya ‘Rajesh’ – Geetanjali Mishra!
Laddu Gopal for Shemaroo
Exclusive! Daya Shankar Pandey roped in for C.L Saini’s New show Laddu Gopal for Shemaroo!