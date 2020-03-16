EXCLUSIVE! Maanya Singh opens up on her character transformation in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, shares her bond with co-star Arohi Kumawat, says, "She is damn cute and loves working with her"

MUMBAI: Maanya Singh is currently seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actress plays the role of Sandhya Sood aka Sandy in the show.

Sandy is the eldest of the Sood sisters and her character is loved by the viewers.

We have seen how the leap has brought a lot of twists and turns in the story.

The makers have roped in many new actors whose entry has only spiced up the drama and upped the entertainment level.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Maanya who spoke about her role in the show and much more.

ALSO READ: Fashion Face-off! Disha Parmar Vaidya and Tina Datta caught wearing the same outfit! Who slayed the look better?

What changes have you witnessed in Sandy's character post leap?

Sandy was very stylish before the leap as she was a teenager. Though she was understanding, she wasn't that serious about her life. But now, she is very serious about her life and work. Sandy has gotten mature now. She has got very serious about her work. Sandy is being appreciated for her transformation in the show. She has also become financially stable after the leap.

What new can the viewers expect from Sandy?

The viewers will see a great track of Sandy in the future episodes. The viewers can expect something new from Sandy's character. She will be seen in a new avatar and will be quite interesting to see.

Tell us about your experience with the child actor who is playing Pihu.

She is damn cute and her name is Arohi. She is doing very well in the show. Whenever I see her, I remember my childhood. I was also 7 to 8 years old when I got my first show. Arohi is really cute. We both share a very good bond in a very short span of time. I really enjoy working with her. Arohi is one of the finest child actors.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: SAD! Ram detaches himself from all the emotions, focuses only on making money