EXCLUSIVE! Maanya Singh opens up on her growing fan following post bagging Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, shares about her study plans, says, "It gets difficult to manage both at times"

MUMBAI: Daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor is popularly known for bringing a huge variety of shows and changing the face of television in no time.

The diva who impressed the audiences with Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar starrer Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, once again brought back the show's new season with a new flavour.

This time, Ekta Kapoor roped in the iconic jodi of the small screens Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who joined hands together once again for the show's season 2.

The show has seen a talented bunch of actors and Maanya Singh is one of them who is playing the role of Sandy and is the youngest sister of Priya in the show.

Sandy is one of the most loved characters in the show and it is a pure delight to see her heartwarming scenes.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Maanya who spoke in length about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and much more.

The show focuses big time on women empowerment and we have seen how Priya and her sisters are so independent in spite of having issues in their family. What is your take on this?

When I got to know the storyline of the Sood family, I was very happy. It was great to see that somewhere we are shown how girls are independent. I have seen that all the four sisters in my family are extremely independent and doing well in their lives. My character Sandy is also doing a job in Ram's company and we are economically independent. I have got so many compliments as people say that women are not portrayed in a typical way in the show.

What kind of responses have you got from the fans for your role in the show?

I was not on Instagram for a very long. I made my Instagram account only a few months ago. The reason I made my Instagram account was because I am the brand ambassador of 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' of Rewari, Haryana. I had this account only to stay connected to people and interact with them. Then I slowly started posting things and my Instagram family started increasing. When I joined the show, my Instagram family was around 3,000. Within three months, there are 11,000 followers. People are loving me not only because of Sandy but me in person. They have come to know that I am inspiring them somewhere or the other. I received mixed comments on my DM. There is both hate and love.

Tell us about your education and how are you managing to do both?

I am studying right now and I hail from Kalindi College in Delhi. I am in the second year of college and pursuing BA Program, Political Science in History.

It is quite difficult for me to handle studies as well as work. But fortunately, my studies are going on online. Whenever I get time, I join my classes. My teachers are also cooperative and that's how it is manageable.

Manya has previously been a part of Zee TV's show Hitler Didi.

