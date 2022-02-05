EXCLUSIVE! Maanya Singh opens up on how Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has changed her life, shares what viewers can expect from Sandy's character and much more

MUMBAI: Maanya Singh is seen playing a pivotal in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress is portraying Priya's youngest sister Sandy aka Sandhya Soon in the show.

The show has always been witnessing some interesting twists in the story that keeps the viewers hooked to the screen.

A lot of drama is in store for the viewers in the upcoming episode.

Maanya's character has gained lots of prominence over time and the viewers are loving how her character has shaped up so far.

The ardent viewers are now waiting to see more changes in Maanya's character.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Maanya who spoke about her character and much more.

The backstory of Sara is currently shown, what will be Sandy's contribution to it?

My character Sandy is quite a favourite of mine. She is extremely understanding and loves her family a lot. The viewers have seen ever since the show started, that whenever a problem arises in the family, Sandy has always been there.

In recent times, when Eshaan went missing, I called Krish to know about Eshaan. Sandy has always been there for everyone.

Just like there was Sid and Sandy's track. Viewers are wanting to see some more of Sandy's individual track? Your take on this?

I get a lot of messages from fans with regards to Sandy's individual track. I honestly have no clue what the creative team has thought about my character's track. But I am sure there will be an individual track of Sandy in the future. If such a track is introduced, people might surely like it.

How has Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 changed ur life as an actor?

I would say that I have seen positive changes in my life. Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has polished me as an actor. The show has let my inner acting talent showcase beautifully to the world. I did not expect that my character will get so much love. I am so overwhelmed by saying this. People love me a lot. Sometimes I get very nervous that I have to be even more responsible as an actor and give my best. I am now giving even more to my work which I used to give before. I don't want to let down people who love me. I have developed a different level of seriousness inside me as an actor. Not just because I am getting love from the viewers but also because as an actor, one should be totally dedicated to working. It does not matter how big or small the role is. I try to put an equal amount of effort even if I have to say a single dialogue in the show.

