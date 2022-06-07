EXCLUSIVE! Maanya Singh on performing happy scenes with Nakuul Mehta on-screen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: I dearly miss doing those heartwarming scenes with Ram and I hope the viewers get to see us perform such scenes soon once again

MUMBAI: Beautiful actress Maanya Singh is seen in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The diva plays the role of Sandhya Sood aka Sandy in the show.

Sandy is the youngest of the Sood sisters and her character is loved by the viewers.

We have seen how the leap has brought a lot of twists and turns in the story.

The leap has brought several changes in each and every character and also the storyline has changed a lot.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Maanya who spoke about her role in the show and much more.

ALSO READ: Fashion Face-off! Disha Parmar Vaidya and Tina Datta caught wearing the same outfit! Who slayed the look better?

The Soods and the Kapoors are no more a family. There is bitterness in both families. Does it become challenging to perform scenes?

Exactly, Sood and the Kapoor family are no more on good terms. There is a lot of bitterness. But we don't find any difficulty performing scenes. We all are really connected off-screen and the bond is the same. We all have fun together. The track is such that we have to depict that bitterness on-screen.

Ram acts very professionally with Sandy. How much do you miss the sweet scenes with him?

Yes, Ram acts very professionally with Sandy just because he considers her his employee. I really miss the cute camaraderie between Sandy and Ram. We used to have cute scenes to perform. In one of the scenes post leap, Ram has referred to Sandy as his sister. The viewers are now not getting to see the sweet bond between Ram and Sandy. I hope the viewers get to see cute scenes between us because I really miss performing such scenes with Ram on-screen.

Can the viewers expect Sandy's love track?

I am not really sure about Sandy's love track in the show. I have no idea. There might be a possibility that Sandy will have a love track in near future.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: SAD! Ram detaches himself from all the emotions, focuses only on making money