EXCLUSIVE! Maanya Singh on Sandy and Sid's track in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: I don't think our track is over yet

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly witnessing a lot of drama.

The viewers have seen how Ram and Priya's life has once again witnessed a huge storm.

The duo is standing against each other to support their respective families.

While Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar play the lead roles, the show's supporting star cast is also leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers entertained.

Even the show's supporting star cast is doing a great job and the viewers are loving to see them.

Well, the show is currently witnessing Lohri celebrations amid which a huge tragedy is set to happen.

Priya will meet with an accident while saving Ram as Mahendra Sood tries to kill him.

A lot of drama awaits as the entire Kapoor and the Sood family will be in major trauma after this.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Maanya Singh who plays the role of Sandy in the show. Maanya is seen as Priya's youngest sister.

What progress have you seen in your character so far?

My character is very relatable to a lot of people. Sandy is now getting matured day by day. Earlier, when Priya di was not married, Sandy's character was on those lines. She was extremely bubbly, chirpy, and always behind her sister. And now that she is married, she is trying her best to keep Ram and Priya together. The viewers will see how Sandy will be on her toes for Priya in the upcoming episode when she will meet with an accident. Sandy's character is not just fun-loving, she is equally emotional. She is always there for her family.

The viewers want to see if Sandy and Sid's track is over or not. What is your take on this?

The most special thing about our show is that the tracks change within the blink of an eye. So, that's good that people get to see so many things. Our show focuses on all the characters one by one. I don't think my and Sid's track is over yet. There were some problems where I couldn't shoot and even Jitendra who plays was not there. So, the makers had to introduce another track to get the story going. I am hoping that Sid and Sandy's track doesn't get over and the makers should show it.

Will Ram and Sandy's relationship dynamics change with the ongoing tension between him and Priya?

Ram's character is very nice. Currently, he was a bit upset with Priya di. Moreover, he was confused because he had to choose between his sister and wife and her brother. But all that changed and during the Lohri celebrations, Ram was decking up Priya. Ram is an extremely understanding person. He handles every situation with love. The viewers will get to see an adorable scene of Ram and Sandy. I don't think Ram and Sandy's equation has ever changed till now. As per my views, Ram will never hate and spoil his relationship with his family for someone else.

Well, Maanya has given some amazing details about her character and much more.

