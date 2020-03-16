EXCLUSIVE! Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya opens up about her excitement about celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with DKP and Shahi Productions, says, "Our day starts with Lord Ganesha's aarti and also ends with the aarti, the environment becomes extremely positive"

Madalsa Sharma shares the fond memories she had celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi on the sets of Anupamaa.

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 19:49
EXCLUSIVE! Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya opens up about her excitement about celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with DKP and Shahi Producti

MUMBAI:  The festive season of the year 2022 has kickstarted and everyone's beloved festival Ganesh Chaturthi is just a day away. 

From celebrities to commoners, everyone celebrates this festival with much fanfare. 

The entire country is currently waiting for Lord Ganesha to arrive at their place. 

Houses and roads are decorated with beautiful lights. 

Well, we all know that so many production houses also welcome Lord Ganesha on the sets. 

Rajan Shahi is one of them who celebrates this festival with the entire team of his shows. 

Madalsa Sharma who has been an integral part of Star Polus' Anupamaa also participates in the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities that happen on her show's set.

ALSO READ: Explosive! Anupamaa fame Paras Kalnawat reveals a senior actor spoke against him; details inside

Speaking about the same, she said, "It is DKP and Shahi Productions' speciality that they celebrate each and every festival in a grand and special way. They start prepping for Ganesh Chaturthi way before."

She added, "The pandal is being prepared, a lot of decorations are being done. This is our third Ganpati celebration on the set. Our day started with the aarti and also end our day with the aarti. The environment becomes extremely positive. I love celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi every year. This year too it will be lots of fun."

Well said, Madalsa! 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Must read! Barkha doesn’t get the car keys, Anupama shows Barkha her place

Rupali Ganguly Anupamaa Rajan Shahi Star Plus Sudhanshu Pandey Gaurav Khanna Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Arvind Vaidya Paras Kalnawat Aashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Shekhar Shukla Nidhi Shah Tassnim Sheikh Sagar Parekh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauha... on Tue, 08/30/2022 - 19:49

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE! Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya opens up about her excitement about celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with DKP and Shahi Productions, says, "Our day starts with Lord Ganesha's aarti and also ends with the aarti, the environment becomes extremely positive"
MUMBAI:  The festive season of the year 2022 has kickstarted and everyone's beloved festival Ganesh Chaturthi is just a...
Wow! Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Shivangi Joshi has a big SURPRISE for her fans, check out the video
MUMBAI:Shivangi Joshi is one of the most talented actresses in the telly town.She began her journey with the television...
OMG! Check Out Tejasswi Prakash’s Sizzling Transformation in Naagin 6 After Leap!
MUMBAI:  Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin has gone on to become one of the most iconic shows and one that leads the way for a lot...
Pishachini: Oh No! Shikha gets nervous by Pavitra’s question, Rocky hears a voice from the well
MUMBAI:  Colors TV’s new show Pishachini has created a lot of buzz among the fans. The show is based in the quaint town...
FANS PERSPECTIVE! Viewers notice Shiva in pain due to his injury in the current track of Pandya Store
MUMBAI:  Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Amazing! Katha and Kabir get closer this Janmashtami, dance unabashedly with each other
MUMBAI: Cockcrow and Shaika Entertainment is known for some fantastic shows and once again it has come up with another...
Recent Stories
Oops! Netizens fat-shame Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, see trolls
Oops! Netizens fat-shame Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutta, see trolls
Latest Video