EXCLUSIVE! Madalsa Sharma aka Kavya opens up about her excitement about celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi with DKP and Shahi Productions, says, "Our day starts with Lord Ganesha's aarti and also ends with the aarti, the environment becomes extremely positive"

MUMBAI: The festive season of the year 2022 has kickstarted and everyone's beloved festival Ganesh Chaturthi is just a day away.

From celebrities to commoners, everyone celebrates this festival with much fanfare.

The entire country is currently waiting for Lord Ganesha to arrive at their place.

Houses and roads are decorated with beautiful lights.

Well, we all know that so many production houses also welcome Lord Ganesha on the sets.

Rajan Shahi is one of them who celebrates this festival with the entire team of his shows.

Madalsa Sharma who has been an integral part of Star Polus' Anupamaa also participates in the Ganesh Chaturthi festivities that happen on her show's set.

Speaking about the same, she said, "It is DKP and Shahi Productions' speciality that they celebrate each and every festival in a grand and special way. They start prepping for Ganesh Chaturthi way before."

She added, "The pandal is being prepared, a lot of decorations are being done. This is our third Ganpati celebration on the set. Our day started with the aarti and also end our day with the aarti. The environment becomes extremely positive. I love celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi every year. This year too it will be lots of fun."

Well said, Madalsa!

