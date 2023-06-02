EXCLUSIVE! Madalsa Sharma opens up about her fashion inspiration; says, “My fashion inspiration is Jennifer Lopez for sure”

Madalsa Sharma is currently portraying the role of Kavya in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, which is her television debut. Tellychakkar recently got in touch with the actress and got to know interesting insights about her fashion diaries.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 07:00
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is currently ruling our television screen and winning hearts all over.

Madalsa Sharma is currently portraying the role of Kavya in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, which is her television debut.

She made her acting debut in the 2009 Telugu film Fitting master. She went on to do various south Indian films post that. Her maiden Bollywood film Angel, by choreographer Ganesh Acharya released in 2011 and she received a lot of praise for her performance. Later in 2014, her second Hindi film, Sooraj Barjatya Rajshri Productions' Samrat & Co. released.

What would you prefer more- streetwear or designer wear?

“I would like designer wear more.”

Is there an outfit that you regret buying?

“No, because I don’t buy outfits I feel I will regret buying later.”

What is the one outfit which you would like to steal from someone’s wardrobe?

“I would like to steal any outfit from Paris Hilton’s wardrobe.”

Who is your fashion inspiration?

“My fashion inspiration is Jennifer Lopez for sure.”

Which would you prefer- bling or bold outfits?

“I like bling outfits more, any day.”

What kinds of accessories do you like more- necklaces or earrings?

“I am not quite an accessories kind of a person. I like to keep it plain and simple.”

Would you prefer a bikini or a monokini?

“It would depend on the destination but maybe bikini.”

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 02/06/2023 - 07:00

