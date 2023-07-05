Exclusive! Madam sir actor Aman Mishra to be seen in Star Bharat show Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been upfront with regards to delever some great news from the entertainment world and now keeping the promise to deliver the same, we are back with another explosive information from the entertainment world.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that actor Aman Mishra has been roped in for a Star Bharat show, yes you heard right actor Aman Misgra who has been seen and loved in the television shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai, Madam sar is now all set to be seen in the Star Bharat show titled Na Umra Ki Seema Ho

also read :To portray Gauri Sawant, Sushmita Sen learnt every dialogue by heart

He will entering as a character name Apoorv who will be a very close friend of lead actress Rachana Mistry who were in a relationship in college time

What are your views on this news and how excited are you to see yhe actor Singh in the show, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

Also read: "There are so many aspects to it except the good things which I feel we don't discuss normally"- Ishita Dutta on learning new things in a new phase of her life